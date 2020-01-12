Carolyn Wilson
Warm Springs, GA- Carolyn Wilson, 79, of Warm Springs, formally of Fort Valley, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving and caring family, at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon. She was born August 4, 1940, in LaGrange and was a resident of Fort Valley for 45 years.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Sanctuary of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church, 1502 Knoxville Street in Fort Valley. The funeral will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Bob Bowman and Dr. Michael Lehr officiating.
Mrs. Wilson was a member of Chamlee Memorial Baptist for over 50 years, serving as the organist or pianist over 40 years, Sunday School teacher, youth leader, and many other areas of service when needed.
Mrs. Wilson was a dedicated nurse, getting her RN degree from Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta. Her long and fruitful career in nursing started at City-County Hospital in LaGrange, followed by Peach County Hospital, Peach County Health Department, and Hospice of Central Georgia. She was the administrator of Fort Valley Nursing Center for over 14 years.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her son and daughter in law, Tim and Alicia Wilson of Fort Valley, and daughter and son in law, Lynn and Michael Lehr of Warm Springs; brother and sister in law, Danny and Sue Feagin of Acworth; sisters in law, Rebecca Smith of Evans, Marty Wilson of Sun City Center, Florida, and Gail Wilson of Bowman; grandchildren, Katie and Nathan Farrow of LaGrange, and Elizabeth Lehr and Makalynn Lehr of Warm Springs; great granddaughter, Elly Kate Farrow of LaGrange; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill Wilson, their son, John Wilson, sister, Belinda Parham, and parents, Johnny Feagin and Alice Hazel Mengendt.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Tim and Alicia Wilson, 701 Park Avenue in Fort Valley. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020