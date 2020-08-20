1/1
Carrie D. Bruce
1939 - 2020
MACON, GA- Carrie Donaldson Bruce, 80, of N. Sgoda Circle, passed away Monday in Jeffersonville.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Bruce was born in DeFuniak Springs, FL the daughter of the late, George Washington Donaldson and Permelia Dolee McDuffie Donaldson. She was the widow of the late Charles Wayne Bruce. She was preceded in death by her Step-Daughter Tammy Myers, Brothers, Junior Donaldson and Eskle Donaldson, and Sisters, Alice, Doris, Velma, Thelma, Lois, and Bessie. Mrs. Bruce was a Baptist and often attended Stone Creek Baptist Church.
Left to mourn her are her daughters, Lisa (Danny) Long, and Tina (James) Pinks. Sister, Catherine Hinson. Grandchildren, Janet (Chad) Giles, Chris (Melissa) Adkins, Megan (Kevin) Lowder, Zachary (Megan Lee) Pinks, and Brooke (Leslie) Faulk. Eight Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
August 17, 2020
My condolences for your loss May our loving God bless the family with peace and love during this difficult time.
Neighbor
