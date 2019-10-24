Carrie Janice "Jan" Cochran
September 25, 1948 - October 22, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Carrie Janice "Jan" Cochran, 71, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Walden officiating. Entombment will immediately follow in the mausoleum at Riverside Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, October 25, from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the funeral home.
Jan was born on September 25, 1948, in Macon, Georgia. She loved her family and fur-babies, as well as shopping on HSN and QVC, cooking, and listening to gospel music.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, James Calvin Rogers; mother, Myrtice Ophelia Green; step-father, David Green; and sister, Cathy Bailey.
Jan is survived by her husband, Michael Cochran; daughters, Dana Thompson (Jeff) and Stephanie Frank (Doug); son, Chad Cavender; grandchildren, Jordan McEachern (Michael), Hayden Eastis, Jacob Thompson, Noah Thompson, Aaron Thompson, Ashley Frank, and Megan Frank; great-grandchild, Ryleigh McEachern; brother-in-law, Al Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations please be made in Jan's honor to, Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA. 31210.
