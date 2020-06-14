Min. Carrie Johnson
Macon, GA- Min. Carrie Johnson, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Services will be private.
Survivors includes her three grandchildren, Alan Oyedokun, Ruby Ferguson and Jon Paul Thomas, Jr.; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Min. Carrie Johnson
Macon, GA- Min. Carrie Johnson, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Services will be private.
Survivors includes her three grandchildren, Alan Oyedokun, Ruby Ferguson and Jon Paul Thomas, Jr.; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Min. Carrie Johnson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.