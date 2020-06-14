Min. Carrie Johnson
Min. Carrie Johnson
Macon, GA- Min. Carrie Johnson, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Services will be private.
Survivors includes her three grandchildren, Alan Oyedokun, Ruby Ferguson and Jon Paul Thomas, Jr.; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cassius Walton and Family
Friend
