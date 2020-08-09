Carrie Lucile Gordon Winters03/24/1941 - 08/06/2020Butler, GA- Carrie Lucile Gordon Winters passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Thomaston, Georgia. She was 79 years old.She was born March 24, 1941 in Worth County, Georgia, to parents Elijah Monroe Smith, Sr. and Lillian Lucile (Nipper) Smith. The family moved to Bibb County where Lucile met and married husband, Jimmie Gordon on March 25, 1961. The couple remained in Macon while raising two sons. Jimmie was a truck driver while Lucile pursued a career in credit finance. After Jimmie's death in 1990, Lucile remarried in 1993 and moved to Taylor County, Georgia where she spent her remaining 27 years.Lucile is preceded in death by parents, Elijah Monroe Smith, Sr. and Lillian Lucile (Nipper) Smith; two husbands, Jimmie Gordon and James Henry Winters, Jr.; daughter, Melanie Elaine Gordon; brother, Elijah Monroe "Sonny" Smith, Jr. and a sister, Jimmie Wynell Bryant.She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Ray Gordon (Nancy) of Musella, GA and Kevin Monroe Gordon (Angela) of Butler, GA; one grandson, Johnny Andrew Allen (Jessica); great grandchildren, Nicole Allen Killilea and Jackson Allen; two sisters, Betty Jean Newberry of Lizella, GA and Emma Jaqueline Haymons of Ailey, GA.There will be a graveside service held on August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Macon Memorial Park.McLeighton Funeral Service of Butler is in charge of arrangements.