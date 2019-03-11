Carrie Lynn Smith
February 29, 1976 - March 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ms. Carrie Lynn Smith, 43, will be Tuesday, March 12th, time 2:00PM in the Freeman Funeral Home Chapel, Forsyth. Burial Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, Forsyth.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00-8:00PM at the funeral home.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019