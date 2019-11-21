Mother Carrie Mitchell Dennis
June 16, 1946 - November 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Carrie Mitchell Dennis, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, November 18, 2019. Mrs. Dennis retired from the Bibb County Department of Family and Children Services after 34 years of dedicated service.
Mrs. Carrie Mitchell Dennis is survived by her husband, Bishop James T. Dennis; four daughters, Dr. Sherri Flagg (Allen), Carol Dennis, CPA, Dr. Miriam Turner (Joseph) and Yvette Chambliss (Malcolm); two granddaughters, Jennifer Clements (DeMarcus) and Portia Foster, MBA; sister, Mrs. Frankie Ellison all of Macon, GA. She was beloved by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
The family encourages no flowers, plants or gifts, please. To honor Missionary Mother Carrie Mitchell Dennis, donations can be made to Word of Hope Women's Ministry at 4743 Bloomfield Road Macon, Georgia 31206.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019