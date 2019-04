Carrie Rita Haysley HighbaughJune 15, 1937 - April 22, 2019Macon, GA- Carrie Rita Haysley Highbaugh, 81, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a hospice organization of the donor's choice.Carrie was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky to the late Raymond Wesley Haysley, Sr. and Mable Samuels Haysley. She was a homemaker and a member of the Southern Baptist faith. Carrie was an avid golfer in her earlier years and loved to handcraft. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Norman Highbaugh; son, Mark Highbaugh; grandchildren, Brandon Highbaugh (Rojean), Ryan Highbaugh and Kristin Colburn; great grandchildren, Kason Colburn and Kai Highbaugh; siblings, Betty Clemons and Johnny Haysley; and several nieces and nephews.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.