Carrie W. Varnadoe
April 12, 1941 - August 22, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Warner Robins, GA- Carrie W. Varnadoe, 79, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Houston Medical Center. A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Carrie was born April 12, 1941, in Hazelhurst, Georgia to the late C.W. White and Bessie Berryhill White. She spent her years as a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She had a special place in her heart for children and babies and at every family function could be found holding a baby. She especially loved and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and made sure to be present at all of their birthday parties. Carrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Steve Varnadoe.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 63 years, Charlie Varnadoe of Warner Robins; daughters, Tammy Green, Diane Varnadoe, and Robin Varnadoe all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Joshua Green, Stormy Taylor Watson, Jason Varnadoe, and Troy Varnadoe,Shane Varnadoe; step grandchildren; Connie, Tara, and Bubba; brother, Rueben White of Atlanta; sister, Mary Grimmel of Tampa, FL; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
