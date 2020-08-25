1/1
Carrie W. Varnadoe
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie W. Varnadoe
April 12, 1941 - August 22, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Warner Robins, GA- Carrie W. Varnadoe, 79, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Houston Medical Center. A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Carrie was born April 12, 1941, in Hazelhurst, Georgia to the late C.W. White and Bessie Berryhill White. She spent her years as a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She had a special place in her heart for children and babies and at every family function could be found holding a baby. She especially loved and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and made sure to be present at all of their birthday parties. Carrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Steve Varnadoe.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 63 years, Charlie Varnadoe of Warner Robins; daughters, Tammy Green, Diane Varnadoe, and Robin Varnadoe all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Joshua Green, Stormy Taylor Watson, Jason Varnadoe, and Troy Varnadoe,Shane Varnadoe; step grandchildren; Connie, Tara, and Bubba; brother, Rueben White of Atlanta; sister, Mary Grimmel of Tampa, FL; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements


View the online memorial for Carrie W. Varnadoe



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parkway Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved