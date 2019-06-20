Annie Laura Carroll "Al"
April, 11, 1927 - June, 19, 2019
Ormond Beach , Florida- Annie Laura Carroll "Al", formerly of Macon Georgia passed away peacefully at home in Ormond Beach, Florida June, 19, 2019. She was born in Macon, Georgia April 11, 1927. She was preceded in death by her life companion, Marvin E. Irby and grandson, Chase Carroll.
Her favorite place was Saint Simons Island, Georgia where she vacationed each year with her family, an entire week spoiling her grandchildren. She will be loved and remembered for her kind heart and gentle nature. Annie brought love, happiness, and joy into the lives of all who knew her. She will be remembered for her compassion towards others and great sense of humor.
Left to cherish her memory, are her sons, Jim (Julianna) Carroll of Macon, Georgia, Mark (Darren) Carroll of Ormond Beach, Florida; daughters, Kathy (Greg) Eilers of Gray, Georgia, Nancy (George Todd) Irby of Macon, Georgia; grandchildren, Brooks Carroll, Shane (Alysha) Carroll of Ormond Beach, Florida, Caitlin (Dan) Pittman of Mary Ester, Florida, Isabella and Adriana of Macon, Georgia; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Laura, her name sake and Amelia Carroll of Ormond Beach, Florida.
There will be a graveside service at Macon Memorial Park, 3969 Mercer University Drive, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM, the Rev. Ron Holland officiating.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciations to Darren Carroll who provided for her daily care. The family would also like to thank Shirley Adams, Audrey Edwards, Laurie Freeman, Liz and Charley Kennedy for their years of friendship and devotion.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019