Carroll Winston Harmon
September 18, 1925 - May 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Carroll Winston Harmon, 93, of Macon, GA and formerly of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
The funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Dean officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 155, Bainbridge, GA 39818.
Carroll was born September 18, 1925 in Hopeful, Ga., the son of Samuel Barber Harmon and Claudie Godfrey Harmon. He graduated from Bainbridge High School and enlisted in the Marine Corp in December 1943. He served in the Pacific at Peleliu, Okinawa, and entered Japan as part of the occupational force. He married the love of his life, Jeritza Edwards, in Bainbridge on Feb 10, 1951 and they celebrated 66 years of marriage until her death in 2017. Carroll worked for Colonial Pipeline and Chevron Asphalt Division, retiring from Chevron in early 1990. He enjoyed his family, his many friends, baseball, and fishing.
Survivors include his son, Tom Harmon and his wife, Beth, of Macon, GA; his grandchildren, Bo Harmon and his wife, Sarah, of Atlanta, GA, Catherine Harmon and fiancée Matthew Sanders of Macon, GA, and Sam Harmon of Atlanta, GA; his great-grandchildren, Catherine "Cate" Harmon and James Harmon of Atlanta, GA; and his sister, Ann Harrell of Pacolet, S.C. In addition to his parents, Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Harmon; and his daughter, Donna Harmon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2019