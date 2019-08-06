Carson Mark McKinney
February 1, 1995 - August 4, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Mr. Carson Mark McKinney, age 24, of Hawkinsville, Georgia died on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services for Carson will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Freddie Rhodes, Rev. Blake Westbrook and Rev. Kevin Morrison officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 9:30a.m. to 10:45a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Pulaski-Bleckley Memorials Gardens following the service. Pallbearers will be Daniel Mayo, Chance Warnock, Chance Pope, Vince Fisler, Chris Messer, Andy Easterling, Michael Long and Jarvis Tinsley.
Carson was born in Macon, Georgia on February 1, 1995 to Jennifer Mullis Gale and the late Mark Wayne McKinney. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Carson enjoyed a wide variety of sports and outdoor activities. He was especially fond of the Oakland Raiders of the National Football League and loved fishing. Mr. McKinney was preceded in death by his father, Mark Wayne McKinney; grandparents, Bobby and Patricia Cobb Mullis and Bland and Maudel Rhodes McKinney.
Those left to forever cherish his memory include his mother, Jennifer (Rick) Gale of Hawkinsville, Georgia; brother, Colton McKinney (Kelli Long) of Hawkinsville, Georgia. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his pets, Spud and Bear.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to ABC Open Heart Ministries, C/O Karen Dollar, 66 River East Rd., Hawkinsville, GA 31036.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019