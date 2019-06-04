|
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Carswell Cain Wynne
December 6, 1926 - June 1, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- It was on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Serenity Place in Dublin GA, that God called our loved one to heaven. Carswell Cain Wynne was born on December 6, 1926 in Fort Pierce, FL. His parents were the late Manning Marion Wynne and Mary Pauline Kendall Wynne. His siblings included his brothers, the late William Wynne and the late Henry Wynne. He is survived by his sister, Nell Wynne Nobles, of Dublin, GA, and sister-in-law, Virginia Wynne, of Macon, GA.
In his early years, the family moved to Cochran, GA. Carswell enlisted in the United States Navy at 17 years of age and was sworn in at 18 in Macon, GA. He served during World War II from 1944-1946. He was assigned to the USS Cowpens (CVL-25) which was nicknamed The Mighty Moo. The town of Cowpens, South Carolina, hosts the Mighty Moo Festival and ship reunion each June. Mr. Wynne took an active part in these events by serving as the President, Secretary, and other positions with the reunion for over 35 years. As part of the festival, sailors are adopted by local citizens. He was adopted by Mrs. Marlene Inman of Cowpens, SC. To the Inman family and so many others of Cowpens, SC, we extend our gratitude for bringing such love and joy to his life. Carswell was married to his first love, the late Annelle Check Wynne, in Macon, GA. They were married for 52 years.
He is survived by his sons, Steven Carswell Wynne and his wife, Penny, of Castle Dale, Utah and David Earl Wynne and his wife, Janet, of Cairo, GA. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Joshua Wynne, Christopher Wynne, Jessica Cramer and Erika Wynne. Also, his great-granddaughter, Savanna Kimsey and great-great granddaughter, Willow, and other great granddaughters, Alexus and Lizzie Holton.
On August 6, 2000 he married his last true love, Shirley Ann Smith Gilliland. He was the happiest man in Warner Robins, GA for the last 18 years. He loved and adored his precious, sweet wife. He is also survived by her daughter, Pamela Rogers, and her husband, Dennis, of Warner Robins, GA and sister-in-law, Connie Misemer, of Mt. Vernon, MO.
Carswell Wynne was also preceded in death by his first wife, his daughter, Donna Wynne Seymour Tucker, and his two grandsons, Thomas Jefferson Seymour (Bo) and Eric Carswell Wynne.
He was a faithful follower of Christ. He served in Parkview Baptist Church, Ft. Pierce, FL, Cross Keys Baptist and Vineville Baptist, Macon, GA and First Baptist Church, Centerville, GA. He was an ordained deacon and served on several committees. His love for missions took him to New York for over 10 years. He shared his love of Christ with Royal Ambassadors (RAs). He helped many to find the gospel by using race cars for which a derby was named in his honor in Macon, GA.
We invite you to share in the celebration of his life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Centerville, GA. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The service will begin at 2 p.m. and the Rev. Don Feezor will officiate. Private burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cochran GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 108 Church St, Centerville, GA 31028 or to USS Cowpens Veterans Association, P O Box 312, Cowpens, SC 29330.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Carswell Cain Wynne
Published in The Telegraph on June 4, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|