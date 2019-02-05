Carter Warren Daniels
April 22, 2018 - February 3, 2019
Lizella, GA- Carter Warren Daniels, 9 months old, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 3, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Meadows officiating. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made via facebook page to Baby Carter (Christy Daniels).
Carter was born in Macon, Georgia to Jonathan Brewer and Christy Lee Hunnicutt Daniels. He was a beloved son, brother and grandchild.
He is survived by his parents and sisters, Ava Lee Daniels and Noelle Christine Daniels, maternal grandparents, Warren F. and Jelaine Hunnicutt of Macon and parental grandparents, Billy D. and Donna S. Daniels of Griffin, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019