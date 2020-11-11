1/1
Cassandra Cliett Tharpe
1954 - 2020
Cassandra Cliett Tharpe
June 27, 1954 - November 6, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Graveside Services for Cassandra Cliett Tharpe are 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bethel A.M.E. Church Powersville Cemetery; 6320 Peach Parkway; Byron, GA.
She was employed at the ARC of Macon and Bubba's Mobile Tire.
Survivors include: her husband, John Tharpe; her children; Michelle Cliett Craig and Vereza (Diedre) Hill, Jr. of both of Macon, GA, Curtis (LeKeisha) Hill of Kathleen, GA and Annette (Ricky) Anderson of Kathleen, GA.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church Powersville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
You will be missed sweet lady. It was always a pleasure talking to you.
John Plumstead
Friend
November 10, 2020
May you find comfort in the memories you have of all the wonderful times you've shared together. Cassandra was truly a special person & will live forever in our hearts.
Angela Cruz
Sister
November 10, 2020
May God's peace, comfort and love be with the family during this time of sorrow.
Angela F. Cruz
Sister
