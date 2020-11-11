Or Copy this URL to Share

Cassandra Cliett Tharpe

June 27, 1954 - November 6, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Graveside Services for Cassandra Cliett Tharpe are 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bethel A.M.E. Church Powersville Cemetery; 6320 Peach Parkway; Byron, GA.

She was employed at the ARC of Macon and Bubba's Mobile Tire.

Survivors include: her husband, John Tharpe; her children; Michelle Cliett Craig and Vereza (Diedre) Hill, Jr. of both of Macon, GA, Curtis (LeKeisha) Hill of Kathleen, GA and Annette (Ricky) Anderson of Kathleen, GA.

Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.





