September 26, 1948 - March 13, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Cathy McDonald, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Houston Medical Center.
Cathy was born on September 26, 1948 in Macon, Georgia to the late Brumby Howard Cross and Joann Velma Massey Cross. She graduated from Warner Robins High School Class of 1966. Cathy worked as Civilian at Robins Air Force Base for many years before working at the Salvation Army, United Way, and the Red Cross. She later became a devoted stay-at-home wife. Cathy enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and quilting. Cathy shared her passion with many others by teaching them how to quilt.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, David Michael McDonald; many close friends, and classmates of The Warner Robins High School Class of 1966.
Visitation will be Monday, March 18 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mrs. McDonald will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Cathy McDonald to St. Jude Children's Research at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Donald's arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019