Service Information Clark Funeral Home 142 Commerce St Hawkinsville , GA 31036 (478)-783-1471 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Broad Street Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Broad Street Baptist Church

Catherine Cox Owings Floyd

August 5, 1932 - June 23, 2019

Molena, GA- Mrs. Catherine Cox Owings Floyd, 86, passed away June 23, 2019 in Molena, Ga. after a long illness. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 am at Broad Street Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Waters and Rev. Blake Westbrook officiating. Burial will be in the Pulaski-Bleckley Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Floyd was born in Sylacauga, Alabama on August 5, 1932 to Henry Newton Cox and Emma Lee Tackett Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Sgt. John Major Owings, Sr. and Mr. Franklin Floyd of Hawkinsville, Georgia. Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Mrs. Minnie Lee Cox Turner, Irene Cox Eddie and one brother, James Edward "Buddy" Barron; one niece, Betty Anne Turner Grizzard; one precious nephew, James Eddie, Jr. and one great-grand baby Mikayla Owings Soares.

She is survived by her 3 sons; CH(BG) Ret. John M. Owings, Jr. (Rosey) of McDonough, Georgia, Carol Michael Owings of Suches, Georgia, Robert Irvin Owings (Faye) of Hawkinsville, Georgia; one daughter, Brenda Diane Owings Jones (Arnold) of Zebulon, Georgia; eight grandchildren who lovingly call her "Mema" are: Anthony Michael Owings (Blair) of Warner Robins, Ga., Jonathan Michael Owings (Rachel) of Woodward, Pennsylvania, Juliette Marie Owings Gore (Lyle) of Suwanee, Ga., Mandy Rene Owings Bowden (Eric) of Centerville, Ga., Eric Morgan Owings (Skye) of Calsbad, California, Holly Marie Owings Haworth (Jeff) of Arlington, Texas, John Casey Owings of Gainesville, Ga. and Whitney M. Catherine Owings of Atlanta, Ga.

Twelve great-grandchildren; William Gidney of Warner Robins; T.J. Owings (Taylor) and Colten Owings both of Webb City, Missouri, Whitney Owings of Warner Robins; Ronan Lyle Gore, Sawyer John Gore and Foster Lane Gore all of Suwanee; Blaise Major Owings and Maddock Michael Owings both of Woodward Pennsylvania; Bailey Grace Bowden and Marley Bleu Bowden both of Centerville; and Owin James Haworth of Arlington, Texas. Two great-great grandchildren: Natalie and Lane Charles Owings of Webb City, Missouri .

Survivors also include three nephews: James E. Barron Jr. of Molena Ga., David Barron of Sylacauga, Alabama and Earl Blake Turner of Dadeville, Alabama; two great-nieces : Donna Kaye Williams of Atlanta, and Abby Gail Barron and one great-nephew Hunter Barron both of Sylacauga, Alabama. There are numerous other great-great nephews and nieces who adored Aunt Cat.

Upon making Hawkinsville her lifelong home, Mrs. Floyd worked at Jimmy Richards Sewing Plant of Hawkinsville and Oxford Industries as a supervisor in Unadilla, Ga. for close to 20 years. She also was an active member of Broad Street Baptist Church as long as her health allowed.

Pallbearers are as follows: Anthony Owings, Jonathan Owings, T. J. Owings, Colten Owings, Eric Owens, Lyle Gore and David Barron.

Flowers will be accepted, but the family requests that donations be made to Broad Street Baptist Senior Adult Ministry, PO Box 415, Hawkinsville, GA 31036 or Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite 250, Macon, Ga. 31210.

Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.

