Catherine Keeley Larkin
October 21, 1930 - August 12, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Catherine Larkin quietly passed away at home on the morning of Monday, August 12, 2019. She was 88.
Catherine was born on October 21, 1930 to the late Andrew and Lucille Smith Keeley in Memphis, Tennessee. In 1963, she moved with her family from Memphis to Warner Robins where she became a devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Catherine dearly loved her church; she and her husband, Bob, were leaders and chaperones for the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) at Sacred Heart for many years. She retired from Sears, Roebuck & Company after over 30 years as an appliance sales associate. When she wasn't traveling, Catherine was happiest when spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ballard J. Larkin; her daughter, Theresa Larkin; her brother, Andrew Keeley; and her sister, Margie Goldsmith.
Catherine is survived by her loving children, Michael A. Larkin (Angela) of Macon, Carol M. Hetes (Steve) of Warner Robins, and Patricia Welker (Bob) of Tifton; grandchildren, Troy Hetes (Holly), Keith Hetes (Chrissie), Jennifer Nugent, Drew Larkin, Julia Larkin, Christina Murphy (Sam), Kyle Welker (Melissa), and Lindsay Herlong (Thomas); nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Martin Keeley (Linda).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Andrew Larkin and Deacon Jim Hunt officiating. Catherine will be laid to rest next to Ballard in Magnolia Park Mausoleum following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Catherine to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Catherine Keeley Larkin
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019