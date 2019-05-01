Catherine Matthews Cole
August 30, 1953 - April 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Catherine Matthews Cole, 65, of Macon, died Friday, April 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola. The family will greet friends following the service. Donations may be made to Kitty City Rescue, 4530 Knight Rd, Macon, GA 31220. https://www.kittycitycatrescue.com/read-me
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Mrs. Cole was a graduate of Crisp County High School where she served as a majorette. She loved animals, going to the river, spending time at St. Simons Island, and watching professional sports, especially tennis. Mrs. Cole was retired from the Georgia Academy for the Blind, serving as the business manager with 32 years of service. She was a long-time volunteer for the Friends of the Library. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Garland Matthews and Catherine Irene Bennor Matthews; grandmother, Iris Bennor; and her father-in-law, Calvin A. Cole.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Scott Cole; brother, Matt Matthews (Sherry) of Byron; sister, Melissa Matthews of Macon; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Cole; brothers-in-law, Tim Cole (Tracy), Terry Cole (Bev), and Jeff Cole (Christine); sisters-in-law, Kay Ellen Laurain (Earl), and Barbara Powers (Steve); many loving nieces and nephews, including Laura Matthews, Kelsey Berkner, Thomas Rozier; great niece, Kady Matthews; many wonderful and loving friends; and Mr. Boo, the cat.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Catherine Matthews Cole
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019