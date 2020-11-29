Dr. Catherine Miller DuPree
July 14, 1920 - November 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Dr. Catherine Miller DuPree, daughter of the late Carrie Lee Miller and Eric Ernest Miller, was born in Gordon, Georgia on July 14, 1920 and died peacefully in her sleep at her home at Carlyle Place in Macon the night of Nov 25, 2020. She was the mother of four children: Susan DuPree Mincey of Macon, Dr. Jean DuPree of Gainesville, Georgia, Tom E. (Lauren) DuPree, Jr. of Ellijay, and Dr. Catherine DuPree (Jamie) Shields of Birmingham, AL. She was the grandmother of Susan Marie Mincey (Rob) McCord and Judge David L. (Tracie) Mincey, III of Macon, and Sarah Beth Mincey (Richard) Stembridge of Lizella, Claire Rebecca Tillery (Nathan) Presnall of Atlanta and Adam (Christi) Tillery of Peachtree City, Tom E. (Aimee) DuPree, III of Nashville, Curtis (Marisa) Shields of Asia, Rachel Shields (Walt) Davis of Birmingham, and Joseph (Allie) Shields of Nashville, TN. She was the great-grandmother of 24 and the aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother Sidney Miller (Carolyn) and her sister Marjorie Bacon (Nat).
Dr. DuPree lived most of her adult life in Macon, but also lived in Milledgeville, Atlanta, Hawkinsville, and Bainbridge, Georgia. She received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Georgia College and State University (known at those times as Georgia State College for Women and The Woman's College of Georgia). She received her Education Specialist and Doctor of Education degrees from the University of Georgia. Dr. DuPree taught family and child development, serving as Chair of the Home Economics Department at A. L. Miller Senior High School and retired as Associate Professor Emerita from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. While there, she served as Director of the Laboratory Nursery School for the University. She was a member of Phi Upsilon Omicron, Home Economics Honor Society and served as faculty advisor for the fraternity.
Dr. DuPree was an active member and Deacon of First Baptist Church in Macon, where she was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class. She was a co-founder and served as a teacher and Director of Conversational English for Internationals at the Church. She spent her last years at Carlyle Place where she was a founding member and participated in exercise and bridge classes, Bible study, and the recycling and music programs. She was a member of the first Activities Committee at Carlyle Place.
There will be a family service at the graveside at 11:00AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Lee Cemetery in Gordon, Wilkinson County, Georgia with Pastor Scott Dickison of First Baptist officiating. A recording of the service and a memorial tribute video will be embedded on her obituary page at www.hartsmort.com
. The family would love to receive cards, texts, emails, or phone calls. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church, 511 High Place, Macon, Georgia, 31201 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.
