1/1
Catherine Moore
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Moore
12/23/1928 - 08/16/2020
Bryon , Ga- Byron, GA- Catherine Holland Moore, 91, passed away at her home Sunday, August 16, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2020 11:00AM in the Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins. A visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 to 11:00AM at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Catherine was born December 23, 1928 in Geneva, Alabama to the late Daniel R. and Sara Register Holland. She retired from Robins Air Force Base as a civil servant. Catherine was a seamstress and owned her own alterations shop on Market Street before going to work on the Base. She was a member of The Assembly at Warner Robins Church. Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Park Moore.
Catherine is survived by her children, LaDon Moore (Vicky) of Byron, Alice Woodland of California, Howard Moore (Shanta) of Canton, Carolyn Moore of Twin City; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Catherine Moore


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved