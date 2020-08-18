Catherine Moore
12/23/1928 - 08/16/2020
Bryon , Ga- Byron, GA- Catherine Holland Moore, 91, passed away at her home Sunday, August 16, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2020 11:00AM in the Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins. A visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 to 11:00AM at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Catherine was born December 23, 1928 in Geneva, Alabama to the late Daniel R. and Sara Register Holland. She retired from Robins Air Force Base as a civil servant. Catherine was a seamstress and owned her own alterations shop on Market Street before going to work on the Base. She was a member of The Assembly at Warner Robins Church. Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Park Moore.
Catherine is survived by her children, LaDon Moore (Vicky) of Byron, Alice Woodland of California, Howard Moore (Shanta) of Canton, Carolyn Moore of Twin City; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
