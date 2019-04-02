Catherine Pitts
December 12, 1950 - March 30, 2019
Macon , GA- Memorial service will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Salem AME Church; 115 Holloman Rd. Gray GA 31032
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2019