Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA Funeral service 11:00 AM Fellowship Bible Baptist Church 431 Dunbar Road Warner Robins , GA

Catherine Thomas Everett

April 6, 1930 - February 12, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia- Catherine Everett, 89, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The daughter of the late Henry and Mary Thomas, Catherine was born in Hayneville, Georgia. She graduated high school in Perry. A gifted nurse, she worked for Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida, for more than 20 years before retiring from the Cardiology Department. A woman of the Christian faith, Catherine was a former member of Old Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church and a current member of Fellowship Bible Baptist Church. Catherine was a very talented seamstress and loved making clothes for her family members. She also enjoyed gardening and watching sports, especially football and baseball. Catherine's favorite phrase to use was "I've got this" and she was a beacon of light in the lives closest to her. She was strong willed and always in control of her life, this even included planning her funeral service in advance. Catherine will be tremendously missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Willie Everett; grandchild, Prentiss Everett; and siblings, Melvin Thomas, Mary Rutherford, Albert Thomas, Henry Thomas, Jr., Josephine Allen, Wesley Thomas, and James Thomas.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Willie K. Everett (Felicia) of Perry; Donald Everett (Cheryl) of Miami, Florida; Randy Everett (Lori) of Duluth; Linda Everett Hutchinson (Rollie) of Flint Stone; Gail Everett (Anthony) of Miami, Florida; Joey Wesley Everett of Perry; Timothy Everett (Shirley) of Marietta; and Mary Kathy Everett (Gregory) of Lithonia; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vera Felder of Perry; Blake Thomas of Washington, D.C.; and Benjamin Thomas of Virginia.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Everett will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Catherine Thomas Everett to Fellowship Bible Baptist Church, 431 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31093.

