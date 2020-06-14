Catherine Wynelle Smith
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Wynelle Smith
June 14, 1936 - June 12, 2020
Byron, GA- Catherine Wynelle Smith, 83, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Catherine was born in Cordele, Georgia on June 14, 1936 to the late J.T. Staines, Sr. and Myrtice Akridge Staines. She was a bookkeeper for the family business, Smith Iron Works, and was a full-time stay-at-home mom once she began raising her own family. As her children grew older, Catherine took on work as a librarian at the Peach Public Library and later at the Robins Air Force Base Library; she retired from both. For fun, she loved to cook, garden, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She attended Shady Grove Baptist Church in Byron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Clynette Britt and Pauline Harnage.
She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Smith and children, George Zackery Smith (Mary), Timothy Dewey Smith, William Braddy Smith (Dorothy), and Sharon Smith Adams (Larry), all of Byron; grandsons, Timothy Duane Smith, Lawrence Paul Adams III, Gary Dean Adams, Eric Nathaniel Price, and Cody Lee Harris; great-granddaughter, Juliet Pearl Harris; and siblings, J.T. Staines, Jr. of Bartow, Florida, Timothy "Lane" Staines of Bartow, Florida, and Linda Thurston of Dover, Florida.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Byron with Pastor Troy Collett officiating. Catherine will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens following the service.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Catherine Wynelle Smith



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved