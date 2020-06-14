Catherine Wynelle Smith
June 14, 1936 - June 12, 2020
Byron, GA- Catherine Wynelle Smith, 83, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Catherine was born in Cordele, Georgia on June 14, 1936 to the late J.T. Staines, Sr. and Myrtice Akridge Staines. She was a bookkeeper for the family business, Smith Iron Works, and was a full-time stay-at-home mom once she began raising her own family. As her children grew older, Catherine took on work as a librarian at the Peach Public Library and later at the Robins Air Force Base Library; she retired from both. For fun, she loved to cook, garden, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She attended Shady Grove Baptist Church in Byron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Clynette Britt and Pauline Harnage.
She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Smith and children, George Zackery Smith (Mary), Timothy Dewey Smith, William Braddy Smith (Dorothy), and Sharon Smith Adams (Larry), all of Byron; grandsons, Timothy Duane Smith, Lawrence Paul Adams III, Gary Dean Adams, Eric Nathaniel Price, and Cody Lee Harris; great-granddaughter, Juliet Pearl Harris; and siblings, J.T. Staines, Jr. of Bartow, Florida, Timothy "Lane" Staines of Bartow, Florida, and Linda Thurston of Dover, Florida.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Byron with Pastor Troy Collett officiating. Catherine will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens following the service.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.