Cathie Claudine Todd
June 20, 1955 - January 9, 2020
Centerville, GA- Cathie Todd, 64, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Cathie was born in Macon, Georgia on June 20, 1955 to Agnes B. Todd and the late Billy Joel Todd. She graduated from Northside High School and received an Accounting degree from Middle Georgia College. Cathie was most recently a homemaker. In her free time, she loved to travel, read, and spend time with her family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Gary Todd.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Casey Sayre; grandchildren, Lindsey Rumley (Chris) and Aaron Sayre; great-grandson, Dane Rumley; mother, Agnes Elizabeth Todd; sisters, Gail Brock (Herbert) and Bonny Todd; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At the family's request, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in memory of Cathie to Elberta Baptist Church, 1244 Daisy Adams Road, Cochran, GA 31014.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020