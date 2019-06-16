Cathie M. Watson (1939 - 2019)
Willis Funeral Service Inc
191 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Forsyth, GA
31029
(478)-994-5140
Cathie M. Watson
November 16,1939 - June 12,2019
McDonough, GA- Cathie M. Watson passed away on June 12, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The church is located at 1096 Old Cabaniss Road. Pastor Reverend C.F. Thurman will officiate. She is survived by her husband Grady Watson and three children James, Linda, and Michelle, along with numerous other relatives.The family may be contacted at 2500 Lassiter Road, Forsyth, Georgia. Arrangements are entrusted to Willis Funeral Services, Inc. , 191 Martin L.King Drive, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.


Published in The Telegraph on June 16, 2019
