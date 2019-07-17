Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathryn Mooneyham "Lorene" Holberg. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cathryn "Lorene" Mooneyham Holberg

March 3, 1933 - July 13, 2019

Union City, Georgia- Mrs. Cathryn "Lorene" Mooneyham Holberg, 86, of Warner Robins, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Christian City Assisted Living facility in Union City, Georgia from complications of pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease.



Mrs. Holberg was one of eight children born to the late Oscar and Pearle Mooneyham of Clio, Alabama. She was very proud that she was an identical twin and told everyone that she was born on March 3, 1933.



Mrs. Holberg was a homemaker, and she loved keeping a tidy home and her yard immaculate. She was a Beta Club member in her early years and enjoyed shopping and volunteering in the nursery on Sundays at Second Baptist Church, where she was a lifetime member. She always looked forward to her adult Sunday School classes.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holberg was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Albert L. Holberg, in 2004; daughter, Anita Raynor, in 2009; sisters, Carolyn Walker, Evelyn Ross Clayton, and twin sister, Allene Strickland; and brothers, Jack, Paul, Aubrey, and John Mooneyham.



Mrs. Holberg is survived by her daughters, Pam (Vic) Wormuth of Tyrone, Georgia; Cathy (Butch) Naylor of Flagler Beach, Florida; son-in-law, James Raynor; five grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Brown of Woodstock, Georgia, Maggie (Michael) Weeman of Atlanta, Georgia, Aaron Naylor and Sloan Naylor of Flagler Beach, Florida and Jake Sandlin of Acworth, Georgia; three great grand-daughters, Katelyn and Ansley Brown, Elizabeth James Weeman; and a great grandson, Knox Weeman is due later this year; she is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home, located at 417 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, a private graveside service will be held as Mrs. Holberg will be laid to rest next to her husband at Parkway Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Holberg to of Georgia at 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.



