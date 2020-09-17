Cathryne "Cathy" Elizabeth Carithers HuntNovember 20, 1952 - September 13, 2020Lilburn, Georgia- Cathryne Elizabeth Carithers Hunt, age 67, of Lilburn, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Lawrenceville.She is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, David Scott "Scotty" Hunt of Lilburn; mother, Mary Louise Malone Carithers of Morrow; sisters, Marsha Guice of Hiawassee and Melanie (Phil) Gilbert of Locust Grove; nephews and nieces, Michael Mainland, Melissa (Greg) Ferguson, Katie (Jacob) Foster and Micah Gilbert; and nine great nephews and nieces.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at McKissack-Goolsby Family Cemetery in Hillsboro. Rev. Phillips Gilbert will officiate.The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the C.O.P.I.N. Ministries P. O. Box 3392, Cumming, Georgia 30028; or Peachtree Corners Baptist Church 4480 Peachtree Corners Circle, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092.Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.Monticello, Georgia