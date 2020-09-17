1/
Cathryne Elizabeth Carithers "Cathy" Hunt
1952 - 2020
Cathryne "Cathy" Elizabeth Carithers Hunt
November 20, 1952 - September 13, 2020
Lilburn, Georgia- Cathryne Elizabeth Carithers Hunt, age 67, of Lilburn, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Lawrenceville.
She is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, David Scott "Scotty" Hunt of Lilburn; mother, Mary Louise Malone Carithers of Morrow; sisters, Marsha Guice of Hiawassee and Melanie (Phil) Gilbert of Locust Grove; nephews and nieces, Michael Mainland, Melissa (Greg) Ferguson, Katie (Jacob) Foster and Micah Gilbert; and nine great nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at McKissack-Goolsby Family Cemetery in Hillsboro. Rev. Phillips Gilbert will officiate.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the C.O.P.I.N. Ministries P. O. Box 3392, Cumming, Georgia 30028; or Peachtree Corners Baptist Church 4480 Peachtree Corners Circle, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092.
Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.
Monticello, Georgia
www.jordanfuneralhomemonticello.com


View the online memorial for Cathryne "Cathy" Elizabeth Carithers Hunt


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
McKissack-Goolsby Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jordan Funeral Home
264 Hillsboro Street
Monticello, GA 31064
(706) 468-6303
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
I met Cathy and Scotty at Atlanta First Baptist Church In 2012. They were both so sweet to me. Cathy will be greatly missed. My prayers now are for Scotty and Cathy’s family. I am thankful for the time that I got to know this very special lady.
Joyce Hudspeth
Friend
