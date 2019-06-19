Cathy Horton Randle
August 25, 1962 - June 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Cathy Horton Randle, 56, passed away peacefully at Pine Pointe Hospice Navicent Health on the evening of Sunday, June 16, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Warner Robins, Georgia, Cathy made her entrance into the world on August 25, 1962, when she was born to Martha W. Horton and the late James Roy Horton. She was a 1980 graduate of Warner Robins High School and served countless patients as a nurse in several facilities including Houston Medical Center, Medical Center Navicent Health, and most recently, Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center. Cathy's sweet personality mixed with warmth and generosity created just the right formula for being a nurse. She was always extremely nice to everyone never faltering to be a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Horton Washko.
Cathy is survived by her loving son, Charles Randle of Warner Robins, mother, Martha W. Horton of Rincon; sisters, Sheila Mead (Mike) of Eatonton and Cheryl Horton of Rincon; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Wood officiating. After the service, Cathy will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 19, 2019