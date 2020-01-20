CATHY MILES SMITH
PERRY, GA- Catherine "Cathy" Miles Smith, 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kathleen. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery - date and time to be determined.
Cathy was born in Dover, Ohio, the oldest of three daughters, and grew up in the Biloxi, Mississippi, area. Soon after high school, she married the love of her life, Wesley A. Smith. He was career Air Force, and they lived in various places in the U.S., just as she had done growing up in a military family. Cathy loved celebrating Mardi Gras with her family, especially her late mother, and enjoying all of the various aspects of the season – the parades, the costumes, the cakes, etc. They settled in Perry, Georgia, in 2006, and Cathy became a face of Bank of Perry, a division of Persons Banking Company, greeting customers with a friendly smile and providing the best customer service for everyone she encountered. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Cathy was preceded in death by her mother, Laurene Miles.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Cathy are her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Wesley A. Smith of Perry; her son, Miles Smith of Kathleen; her daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Dusty Foskey, also of Kathleen; her father, Pat Miles of Ocean Springs, MS; her sisters, Patsy Edie (Thom) of Applegate, MI, and Wanda Smith (Spencer) of Vancelave, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
