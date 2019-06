Catrina Diane Waters OrtaMarch 29, 1974 - May 29, 2019Hawkinsville, GA- Catrina Diane Waters Orta, 45, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Steve McKuen officiating.Catrina was a native of Vienna, Ga. and a member of County Line Baptist Church. She had previously worked as a waitress at the Huddle House. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Orta.Survivors include her Father, Roy Waters of Hawkinsville, Ga.; Mother, Katherine Johnson Waters of Hawkinsville, Ga.; sons, Roy James Waters of Abbeville, Ga., Austin Michael Wynne of Carrollton, Ga.; grandmother, Alice Johnson of Elko, Ga.; grandfather, Ira Lee Johnson of Hawkinsville, Ga.; sisters, Belinda Marie Waters of Elko, Ga. and Celina Viola Sawyer of Hawkinsville, Ga.Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com