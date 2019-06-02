Catrina Diane Waters Orta
March 29, 1974 - May 29, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Catrina Diane Waters Orta, 45, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Steve McKuen officiating.
Catrina was a native of Vienna, Ga. and a member of County Line Baptist Church. She had previously worked as a waitress at the Huddle House. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Orta.
Survivors include her Father, Roy Waters of Hawkinsville, Ga.; Mother, Katherine Johnson Waters of Hawkinsville, Ga.; sons, Roy James Waters of Abbeville, Ga., Austin Michael Wynne of Carrollton, Ga.; grandmother, Alice Johnson of Elko, Ga.; grandfather, Ira Lee Johnson of Hawkinsville, Ga.; sisters, Belinda Marie Waters of Elko, Ga. and Celina Viola Sawyer of Hawkinsville, Ga.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 2, 2019