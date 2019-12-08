Dr. C.B. Lowery, Jr.
May 29, 1932 - December 6, 2019
Warner Robins , Georgia - Custin Bennie Lowery, Jr., DVM has passed and went to be with his lord and savior on Friday, December 6, 2019 after an extended illness. Dr. Lowery was a partner and Veterinary Surgeon at Warner Robins Animal Hospital and a professor in the Veterinary Tech department at Fort Valley State University.
Dr. Lowery was a member of the University of Georgia President's Club, and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President's Club. DR. Lowery served three terms on the Houston County Board of Education. He also served his country faithfully in the United States Navy from 1949-1953, aboard the Destroyer, Arnold J. Isabell during the Korean War. He was an avid christian who attended the First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins. Dr. Lowery was a Southern Gentleman who loved his family, friends, colleagues, pets, church, and community
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Jean Lowery; children, C. Benjamin Lowery; Greenville, South Carolina, Susannah Amy Lowery; Columbus, Georgia, Johnathon Charles Lowery; Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Whitney Lavallee Lowery; Whitemarsh Island, Georgia, Shianne Seitz, Rhett Seitz; Columbus, Georgia; Shannon Lowery, and Chloe Lowery; Lawrenceville, Georgia and great grandchildren, Rowan Wilde Card; Whitemarsh Island. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia at 2:00PM. and a visitation with family and friends will be held beginning at 12:30PM. Immediately following the services Dr. Lowery will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens. At the request of the family burial will be for family only.
The family respectfully asks that donations be made to the , 886 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201 or First United Methodist Church, Warner Robins TV Ministry.
Please go to www,heritagememorial funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral home is honored to be entrusted with Dr. Lowery's services.
