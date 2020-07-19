Cecil Herbert Rountree, Jr.
January 20, 1933 - July 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Cecil Herbert Rountree, Jr. 87, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in a local hospital. Funeral services and a celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Smith and Rev. Wayne Rountree officiating. The family will meet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Herbert was born in Toombs County to the late Cecil Herbert Rountree, Sr. and Lexie Taylor Rountree. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Birddie A. Rountree, three sisters, Esther Rountree, Mary Ricketson and Melba Jean Howard.
A devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather and brother, and uncle, he will be missed by those he loved most, his children, Vickie R. Heard (Freddie) and James Rountree (Ann), all of Macon, Lisa Flury (David) of Juliette; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren; his sisters, Edna Brown and Leila Smith of Vidalia, Velma Phillips of Camilla, brother, Wendell Rountree of Vidalia and several nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Vidalia High School Class of 1952 and then he joined the United States Army serving from 1953 to 1955.Herbert was retired from Georgia Kraft after forty years of service. Living in Macon most of his life, he was a member of Avondale Baptist Church where he was active in the life of the church teaching Sunday School and was a member of the Senior Hospitality Group. He was a former member of Bethesda Baptist Church, where he served as the Sunday School Director and was an active Deacon. He was an avid Braves fan, he enjoyed camping, fishing, bluegrass music and attending opera house singings on the weekend.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to donor's favorite charity.
