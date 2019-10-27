Cecil James Freeman, Jr.
June 19, 1954 - October 25, 2019
Jones Co., GA- Cecil James Freeman, Jr., 65, of Jones County, died Friday, October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, with the Reverend Ted Tedder and Bryan Register officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Mr. Freeman loved calling his family to play pranks on them. He also enjoyed sitting in front of his fire barrel with a cold one.
Mr. Freeman is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra Freeman of Jones County; children, Cecil J. Freeman, Jr. (Angie) of Eatonton, Chucky Freeman of Jones County, Shannon Freeman of Jones County and Jaedyn Freeman of Jones County; step-son, Robbie Hudson of Macon; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 3 on the way; sisters, Sandra Ernest of Macon, Bobbie Landers of Newnan, Katherine Seabolt of Eatonton, Jewell Merritt of Macon, and Lisa Smith (James) of Jackson, Georgia; and brother, Robert Samuel Smith, Jr. of Macon.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019