Cecil Paul "Sonny" Robinson Jr.
Cecil Paul "Sonny" Robinson, Jr.
August 21, 1948 - September 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Cecil Paul Robinson, Jr., a/k/a "Sonny" are 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens; 3225 Joycliff Road; Macon, GA.
Public Viewing is 1:00-5:00 P.M., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Cecil Paul Robinson, Jr. departed this life on September 18, 2020.
He was born in Desoto, Sumter County, Georgia on August 21, 1948 to the late Cecil and Rosa Robinson.
He received his formal education in the public schools of Bibb County and graduated from Ballard-Hudson Senior High School in 1966.
He leaves to cherish his memory to: five devoted siblings, Jackie (Elizabeth) Robinson, Sr., Brenda Robinson and Teresa Robinson of Macon, GA, Linda F. Robinson and Darrell Robinson of Atlanta, GA.
Masks are required during viewing and services. Please Respect and Practice Social Distancing.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Jackie and Family,I am sorry for the passing of Cecil.May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Marcella Walker
Friend
September 23, 2020
Goodbye Cecil you were a good big bro
Dians Hart
Friend
September 21, 2020
Linda & Brenda and Robinson family please accept sincere condolences from the Mims family. Cecil was well known in the neighborhood as a good and friendly guy loved by all. May God bless you real good
Lynda Mims-Thomas
