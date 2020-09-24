Cecil Paul "Sonny" Robinson, Jr.August 21, 1948 - September 18, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Cecil Paul Robinson, Jr., a/k/a "Sonny" are 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens; 3225 Joycliff Road; Macon, GA.Public Viewing is 1:00-5:00 P.M., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.Cecil Paul Robinson, Jr. departed this life on September 18, 2020.He was born in Desoto, Sumter County, Georgia on August 21, 1948 to the late Cecil and Rosa Robinson.He received his formal education in the public schools of Bibb County and graduated from Ballard-Hudson Senior High School in 1966.He leaves to cherish his memory to: five devoted siblings, Jackie (Elizabeth) Robinson, Sr., Brenda Robinson and Teresa Robinson of Macon, GA, Linda F. Robinson and Darrell Robinson of Atlanta, GA.Masks are required during viewing and services. Please Respect and Practice Social Distancing.