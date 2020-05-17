Cecil Smith
September 10, 1931 - May 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Cecil Smith, 88, of Macon, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Mike Fuller officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or Blair Bear Foundation via PayPal or Venmo.
The son of the late Edward Buren and Mattie Rilla Beck Smith, Mr. Smith was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He was a past mentor and deacon at Pine Forest Baptist Church, as well as a softball umpire and high school football referee for over 30 years. He was a mason, an avid fisherman, hunter and champion skeet shooter. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Blair Chamblee; brother, Edward Smith; sister, Lucille Gresham; brother, Felton Smith; brother, John L. Smith; brother, Harry P. Smith; and sister, Awilda Tanksley.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eileen Smith of Macon; children, Terri Ramsey(John) of Macon, Felicia Warren(Tom) of Macon, and Leslie DuBose(George) of King, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jennifer Austin(Brad), Lauren Thomas(Zach), Brooke Chamblee, all of Macon, Dustin DuBose(Jennifer) of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Jared DuBose of Atlanta, Georgia; 11 great grandchildren; and brother, Albert Smith(Gail) of Jeffersonville, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.