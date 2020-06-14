Ceretha Hagan Kelley
1919 - 2020
Ceretha Hagan Kelley
September 17, 1919 - June 10, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Ceretha Hagan Kelley, 100, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Born in Caryville, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Lula Hagan. She was the widow of Marlton E. Kelley.
Mrs. Kelley was a retired salesperson with Belk Department Store and was preceded in death by a daughter, Harriett K. Wrigley.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Kelley Wrigley (Lee Clack) and Scott Wrigley (Angela "DeeDee").
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
