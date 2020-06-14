Ceretha Hagan Kelley
September 17, 1919 - June 10, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Ceretha Hagan Kelley, 100, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Born in Caryville, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Lula Hagan. She was the widow of Marlton E. Kelley.
Mrs. Kelley was a retired salesperson with Belk Department Store and was preceded in death by a daughter, Harriett K. Wrigley.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Kelley Wrigley (Lee Clack) and Scott Wrigley (Angela "DeeDee").
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.