Charity Mae Butler
Jeffersonville, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services will be held 2 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lower Mount Zion Baptist Church. Mrs. Butler, 84, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Survivors includes her eleven children; two sisters; one brother; seventy nine grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.