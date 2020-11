Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlene "Susie" Minnis

November 10, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Mrs. Charlene "Susie" Minnis 64, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Survivors includes two children, Charles (Sabrina) Minnis, Jr. and James (Frances) Minnis; sister, Betty (Dr. Larry) Stewart; five brothers, Frederick (Renita) Nowlin, James (Birgit) Nowlin, Robert (Kathy) Nowlin, Ronald (Angela) Nowlin and Donald Nowlin; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





