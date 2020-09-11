1/1
SGM Charles A. "Hoot" Gibson (Ret. US Army)
January 24, 1929 - September 6, 2020
Juliette, GA- SGM Charles A. "Hoot" Gibson (Ret. US Army), 91, a longtime Juliette resident who was a highly decorated WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veteran, died unexpectedly Sunday September 6, 2020, at the Tennessee War Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A private service for family will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Rev. Mark Goolsby and Ken Smith will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a formal visitation.
He was the husband of the late Jerma S. (Davis) Gibson. He was born in Eagan, Tennessee on January 24, 1929, a son of the late DeWitt Gibson and Myrtle (Craig) Miller. He attended school in LaFollette, Tennessee. Mr. Gibson received two Purple Hearts for being wounded in action, and three Bronze Stars for heroic service during combat. Mr. Gibson was an avid golfer, marksman and enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda K. Gibson of LaFollette, Tennessee, sons, Robert Gibson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Charles W. Gibson (Carla) of Gray, Craig Gibson (Diane) of Macon and Mark Gibson (Lauren) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Blinded American Veterans Foundation, PO Box 65900, Washington, DC 20035, Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, 371 NY-25, Smithtown, NY 11787, Meals on Wheels, 95 West Morse Street, Forsyth, GA 31029 would be greatly appreciated.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
10:00 AM
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
September 10, 2020
I have fond memories playing golf with Mr. Gibson. He was such a loving and caring friend. When I think about Character, I think of Mr. Gibson. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Love, The Lawson Family.
Travis Lawson
Friend
