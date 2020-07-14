Charles A. Hicks
March 18, 1931 - July 13, 2020
Macon , GA- Charles A. Hicks, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 13, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jarred Mattox officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Building Fund, 6611 Zebulon Road, Macon GA 31220.
Charles was born in Huxford, AL to the late Hilary Hicks and Ada Vashti Lomax Hicks. He served his country in the United States Army and was retired from Robins Air Force on June 2, 1989 after thirty-five years of service. Charles was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was active in Sunday School. He loved his church, gardening and the outdoors. Charles was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Jane Simms Hicks of Macon, sons; David (Vicki) Hicks of Roberta, Jimmy (Dawn) Hicks of Germany, grandchildren; Amanda (Daniel) Morgan, Jessica (Josh) Stephens, Simms (Greg) Buckley, Michael Primeaux and Nicole Primeaux and three great grandchildren.
