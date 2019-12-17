Charles "Chuck" Alonza Bellinger
July 19, 1939 - December 15, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Charles "Chuck" Alonza Bellinger, 80, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his beloved family. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2617 Vinson Highway, Milledgeville, GA 31061 with full military honors. The Reverends Micah Carr and Jay Lauritsen will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Humane Society of Houston County Inc. 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, GA 31028.
Chuck was born on July 19, 1939 in Gonzales, TX to the late Noah and Flazis (Williams) Bellinger. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force until his retirement. Chuck also retired from Robins Air Force Base as a Quality Inspector. He was a member of the American Legion and was a very patriotic man. Chuck enjoyed watching westerns and anything sports related. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Bellinger and his stepson, Randy Heishman.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Susan (Fitzgerald) Bellinger of Fort Valley; daughters: Stephanie Jackson (Ron) and Latrice Mosby ; son: Charles Bellinger (Pam); step-children: Cheri Allen, Rowland Heishman (Julie) and Shannon Heishman (Christina); 10 grandchildren: Devon, MiCara, Brielle, Braeden, Peyton, Keithan, Erica, Nicole, Elijah and Dalton; 4 great-grandchildren: Amila, Ella, Davis and Emersyn; brother: William "Bill" Bellinger.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019