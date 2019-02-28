Dr. Charles Anderson Duggan, Jr.
January 19, 1933 - February 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Charles Anderson Duggan Jr., M.D. passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, March 1, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia. The Reverend Chip Miller and the Reverend John Kinser will officiate. A private interment will be held prior to the service.
Charlie was born in Macon, Georgia in 1933. He grew up at 'Hollywood Farms,' the family's farm in Twiggs County. He attended school in Jeffersonville, Georgia until the school building burned and he then transferred to Lanier High School where he graduated in 1950. He attended Emory University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, graduating in 1954 with a B.S. degree. After graduation from Emory University Medical School, he completed a one-year internship at the University of Texas Medical School and then proudly served his country for two years in the United States Navy as General Medical Officer.
While serving a General Practice Residency at the Macon Hospital, Charlie became interested in radiology, and subsequently applied for and was accepted into the Emory University and Grady Hospital Radiology Residency Programs. After completing a two-year neurovascular fellowship, he returned to Macon to open the Radiology Department at the Coliseum Medical Center. He served his patients and his community with competence and dedication until retiring in 1993.
Dr. Duggan served in multiple capacities as a member of the Bibb County Medical Society, the Georgia Radiological Society, and the American Radiology Society. He was a founding member and President of the Southeastern Angiographic Society and was elected into fellowship of the American Radiology Society. He selected and brought the first dedicated mammography machine to Macon.
Upon retirement he returned to Hollywood Farms, his retreat, to establish a timber farm and hunting preserve for family and friends. As a gentleman farmer he worked just as hard in retirement as he had practicing medicine. Never one to sit still, he enjoyed hunting and fly-fishing and continued to serve others with medical mission trips to Africa and Haiti.
Charlie was deeply grounded in his faith and in a deep love and pride in his family. He felt especially blessed to travel the world with Nancy, his devoted wife of forty-two years.
Dr. Duggan was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Lois Duggan; and his great grandson, Chase Marshall Duggan. Charlie is survived by his wife, Nancy Duggan; his children, Chuck (Ellen) Duggan, Holly (Tony) Broyles, Kathleen (Donny) McKinney, and Robert Duggan. He was blessed with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Annette Harlan of Augusta, Georgia and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Georgia Industrial Children's Home at 4690 Mumford Road, Macon, Georgia (31220) or to Missions at the First Presbyterian Church at 682 Mulberry Street, Macon Georgia (31201).
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019