Dr. Charles Anderson Duggan, Jr.
January 19, 1933 - February 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Charles Anderson Duggan Jr., M.D. passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, March 1, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia. The Reverend Chip Miller and the Reverend John Kinser will officiate. A private interment will be held prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Georgia Industrial Children's Home at 4690 Mumford Road, Macon, Georgia (31220) or to Missions at the First Presbyterian Church at 682 Mulberry Street, Macon Georgia (31201).
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019