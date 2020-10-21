Charles Anthony "Tony" Brumfield
December 30, 1958 - October 19, 2020
Centerville, Georgia- Tony Brumfield, 61, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Coliseum Medical Center.
Born in Springfield, Ohio, Tony was the son of Charles and the late Betty Brumfield. He was an Operator for Graphic Packaging International in Macon, Georgia. Tony loved fishing, making birdhouses and cultivating Crepe Myrtles. He was also a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 27 years, Dawn Brumfield; children, Carl Brumfield (Stephanie); Michael Elliott (Jessica), Heather Brumfield, and Brianna Brumfield; grandchildren, Madison Grant, Caiden Grant, and Mason Elliott; father, Charles Louis Brumfield (Annette P.); siblings, Johnny Brumfield (Charlotte); Michael Brumfield (Shirley), and Cheryl Spillers (Don). Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Betty L. Smith Brumfield.
At the family's request, a private graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens where Mr. Brumfield will be laid to rest.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
