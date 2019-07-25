Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Moonie" Bailey

BONAIRE, GA- Charles "Moonie" Bailey, age 56, passed away at Houston Healthcare on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Born in Dublin, Georgia on December 8, 1962, Moonie was the son of the late Leslie Artis and Wilma Gay Bailey. He graduated from Southwest High School in Macon and was a heavy equipment operator for the The Miller Group.

Moonie can be described as a loving man who always joked with family and friends. He loved being outdoors where he spent the majority of his time fishing, camping, or sitting out on the porch. Moonie was also an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan and would camp out at the races for all three days of the racing festivities.

Moonie and his fiancé, Nancy, enjoyed attending the Peach Festival and taking day trips to Smiley's. He was always looking to try new things, so they would try a different restaurant every weekend together. Moonie's dog, "Patches," meant the world to him.

In addition to his parents, Moonie was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha Bailey.

His memory will forever be treasured by his loving fiancé, Nancy Chipps; stepchildren, Kendra Bernard, Tabitha Shaw (Allen), and Lee Watts (Victoria); brother-in-law, George Taylor, Jr.; and several extended family members.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Harry Goff officiating.

