Charles "Freddie" Barnes
May 15, 1934 - February 3, 2020
Eatonton, GA - Mr. Charles "Freddie" Barnes, Jr., 85, of Eatonton, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Hart's Jones County Chapel at 2:00PM, with Greg Crawford officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2020