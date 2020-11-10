1/1
Charles Bradford
1936 - 2020
Charles Bradford
November 1, 1936 - November 9, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Charles Leon Bradford, 84, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. A Graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 11:00AM in the Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation is scheduled for 10:00AM in the Mausoleum, one hour before the service.
Charles was born November 1, 1936 in Irwinville, Georgia to the late Leon and Vera Bradford. He retired from Civil Service on Robins Air Force Base after thirty-four years. Charles loved fishing, working in the yard, and watching his favorite sports on television, namely football and baseball. In addition to his parents, his great grand daughter, Khloe Bradford precedes him in death.
Charles' memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of sixty years, Jackie Mendel Bradford; his son, Jeff (Christina) Bradford; and daughter, Jennifer (Vince) Underwood; grandchildren: Christopher (Maria) Bradford, Stephanie (Nick) Wamhoff, Daniel Underwood, and David Underwood; great grandchildren: Emilee Bradford, Ariana Bradford, Audrey Wamhoff, and Evan Wamhoff; sister, Virginia Williams; and brothers: Robert (Betty Jean) Bradford and Lamar Bradford.
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online register book and leave a personal condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Charles Bradford


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
NOV
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
