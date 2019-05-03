Charles Bradley "Brad" Otwell
Dallas , TX- Charles Bradley "Brad" Otwell passed from this life April 10, 2019 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 58. Born in San Antonio, Texas on March 23, 1961, he was the son of Harold E. Otwell and Mary Ann McGhee Otwell.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Cady Otwell Frederick and Marvin Frederick of The Colony, Texas, his son and daughter-in-law Jesse and Cassie Otwell of Plano, Texas, his sister and brother-in-law Donna Otwell White and Justin White of Frisco, Texas and his granddaughter, August Otwell.
Brad was well-known throughout Central Georgia as on-air personality "Brad Majors" or "Bradley Jay" at 99 Ways.
A memorial reception to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 2 PM at Atlanta's 101 Steak in Vinings, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to support research into preventing, treating, and curing Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Visit the American Lung Association for more information.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019