Charles C. "Charlie" Shank
1939 - 2020
Charles C. "Charlie" Shank
08/09/1939 - 05/06/2020
Byron, GA- Charles C. "Charlie" Shank, 80, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mr. Shank will be laid to rest in Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. His family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.
Born in New Cambria, Kansas, to the late Chester Harold Shank and Gladys Pearl Winters Shank, Mr. Shank served in the United States Navy and was a welder. He enjoyed painting and drawing and played the guitar in several rock bands in the 1970's. Occasionally he would attend Bible Baptist Temple with his wife, Debbie.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 21 years, Debbie Shank; his sons, Ron Shank (Sharon), Mike Shank (Debbie), Randy Shank (Loretta), Bert Shank (Lisa), and Charles Shank (Natasha); step daughter, Sarah Cline; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Rose Mary Sipple.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
